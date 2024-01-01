rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654912
porcelain; with pictures of small animals and flowers underglaze, of Chinese influence.. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

porcelain; with pictures of small animals and flowers underglaze, of Chinese influence.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654912

View License

porcelain; with pictures of small animals and flowers underglaze, of Chinese influence.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More