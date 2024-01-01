https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654920Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textone of five blue and white plates; Tianqi/Congzhen; landscapes, two with two scholars seated below a tree; three with single sage on terrace. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654920View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1136 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2972 x 3139 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadone of five blue and white plates; Tianqi/Congzhen; landscapes, two with two scholars seated below a tree; three with single sage on terrace. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More