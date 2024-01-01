rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
double sided; front is music sheet with inset scene of the Last Supper on left with decorative painted bordera all around.
double sided; front is music sheet with inset scene of the Last Supper on left with decorative painted bordera all around. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7654921

View License

double sided; front is music sheet with inset scene of the Last Supper on left with decorative painted bordera all around. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

