Taoist priest robe of embroidered rust-rose satin. Back and shoulders embroidered with all-over tenders embroidered with all-over tendril ground in couched gold threads. On back conventional Taoist motives large butterfly medallions and Buddhist symbols in couched gold threads and couched twist in colors. On the front are dragon medallions and two large dragons in couched twist stitch. Borders of black satin with Buddhist symbols, dragons, and lotus in couched twist stitch in colors and gold. Faded. Lining of rose-red silk of dragon medallion design.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
