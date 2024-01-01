rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654977
bust of a woman with a cluster of small snakes at the front of her head, wings at the side of her head; intertwined snakes…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

bust of a woman with a cluster of small snakes at the front of her head, wings at the side of her head; intertwined snakes below her breasts. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654977

View License

bust of a woman with a cluster of small snakes at the front of her head, wings at the side of her head; intertwined snakes below her breasts. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More