Round, thin-walled vessel on three short legs ending in bulbous feet. The legs are hollow and pierced and contain rattles. The belly of the vessel is decorated with a band of half-lozenges with a saw-toothed outer edge terminating in scrolls. On the shoulder a band of s-shapes, and around the neck a band of vertical double lines. Decoration in polychrome. Rim cracked and restored. Fine quality and rare. 15th century A.D. Mixtec Nahua.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here