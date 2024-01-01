rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
seated male baboon with its front paws on its knees and its tail wrapped along the PR side of its body; turquoise blue. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655037

View License

