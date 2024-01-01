rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655040
Virgin and child with child standing on her lap; she wears blue cloak with hood and hold red carnation; four haloed…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Virgin and child with child standing on her lap; she wears blue cloak with hood and hold red carnation; four haloed musicians in background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655040

View License

Virgin and child with child standing on her lap; she wears blue cloak with hood and hold red carnation; four haloed musicians in background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More