https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655040Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVirgin and child with child standing on her lap; she wears blue cloak with hood and hold red carnation; four haloed musicians in background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655040View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 882 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2573 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4972 x 6764 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadVirgin and child with child standing on her lap; she wears blue cloak with hood and hold red carnation; four haloed musicians in background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More