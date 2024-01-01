Panel of painted, gold thread gauze. The two sections seamed unevenly in the middle apparently from the panels of the robe. Design of four-clawed dragons, bats, clouds and heavenly jewel with Eternal Sea at bottom. Shades of blue, green, rose, yellow, mulberry, violet, orange, and light magenta. Note treatment of the waves, and cf. with kang hsi robes. Border of deep blue cotton bound with light blue brocaded silk. Lining of pale peach cotton.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here