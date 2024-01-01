An eccentric combination of four masks occurs on this bronze. A forceful t'ao-t'ieh head with recumbent C-shaped horns, the borders decorated with straight and T-shaped scores, appears on one side of the top. This monster bites on a human head with the broad nose typical of many early masks. On the other side a ram's head, with horns turned down, bites on a head resembling a t'ao-t'ieh but with a raised elephant's trunk instead of the usual ridge in the central line. This remarkable and unusual piece is a powerful example of early Chinese sculpture. Patina green.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here