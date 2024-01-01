Long valance of solid embroidery with ground of solid gold-colored silk floss. The design represents an aged statesmen and his wife receiving guests on the occasion of their birthday. This us the same scene as is represented in C.205. In the valance section appear the Eight Immortals. Borders of black satin brocade with a design of flowers in blue and white. Lining of pinkish cotton. Former Classification: Textiles - Tapestry. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
