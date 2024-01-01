rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655132
Long valance of solid embroidery with ground of solid gold-colored silk floss. The design represents an aged statesmen and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Long valance of solid embroidery with ground of solid gold-colored silk floss. The design represents an aged statesmen and his wife receiving guests on the occasion of their birthday. This us the same scene as is represented in C.205. In the valance section appear the Eight Immortals. Borders of black satin brocade with a design of flowers in blue and white. Lining of pinkish cotton. Former Classification: Textiles - Tapestry. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655132

View License

Long valance of solid embroidery with ground of solid gold-colored silk floss. The design represents an aged statesmen and his wife receiving guests on the occasion of their birthday. This us the same scene as is represented in C.205. In the valance section appear the Eight Immortals. Borders of black satin brocade with a design of flowers in blue and white. Lining of pinkish cotton. Former Classification: Textiles - Tapestry. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More