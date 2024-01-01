Hanging of light olive-green satin brocade. Five five-clawed dragons in gold one large seated one at upper center; the others prowling at his sides and beneath him. In the field are loosely drawn, straggling clouds and the Heavenly Jewel. Below the eternal sea with deeply rolling waves dotted with loose clouds, and the sacred mountain. Border of yellow silk brocaded in gold with various symbols hard to identify because the gold threads are worn away. Along lower border two rounded-arch patches of the satin have been set in. Lining of thin yellow silk.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here