rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655168
blue and white, decorated in white slip on a sofe blue ground with thre bold chrysanthemum heads amongst feathery foliage.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

blue and white, decorated in white slip on a sofe blue ground with thre bold chrysanthemum heads amongst feathery foliage. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655168

View License

blue and white, decorated in white slip on a sofe blue ground with thre bold chrysanthemum heads amongst feathery foliage. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More