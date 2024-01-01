rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655177
plate, footed, with incised design of foo dog at center and lotus petal motif circling foot; celadon, ceramic, maker Hsien Lu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
plate, footed, with incised design of foo dog at center and lotus petal motif circling foot; celadon, ceramic, maker Hsien Lu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655177

View License

plate, footed, with incised design of foo dog at center and lotus petal motif circling foot; celadon, ceramic, maker Hsien Lu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

