rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655232
courtyard in front of the Vatican with its two long curving colonnades surmounted with sculptures; carriages and figures…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

courtyard in front of the Vatican with its two long curving colonnades surmounted with sculptures; carriages and figures throughout; city beyond at left and right. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655232

View License

courtyard in front of the Vatican with its two long curving colonnades surmounted with sculptures; carriages and figures throughout; city beyond at left and right. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More