https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655232Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textcourtyard in front of the Vatican with its two long curving colonnades surmounted with sculptures; carriages and figures throughout; city beyond at left and right. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655232View LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1432 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 9091 x 6507 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadcourtyard in front of the Vatican with its two long curving colonnades surmounted with sculptures; carriages and figures throughout; city beyond at left and right. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More