https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655234Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Texttie dyed scarf; purple, light purple, green and white designs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655234View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 757 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2209 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3009 x 4767 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadtie dyed scarf; purple, light purple, green and white designs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More