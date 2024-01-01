Pieced fringe with warp-twined (tablet) heading and cloth band Pieced, block-printed lining. Pieced black ground, mostly wool but with some cotton at the top. Polychrome silk embroidery in chain stitch. Silk/cotton ikat binding at the top edge. Nine medaillions, mostly red. The embroidery is presently hand stitched to a fabric covered mount; the verso is not visible. Mounted and stiched through white flannel on a black wool covered strainer.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
