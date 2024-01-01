rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655260
Pieced fringe with warp-twined (tablet) heading and cloth band Pieced, block-printed lining. Pieced black ground, mostly…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pieced fringe with warp-twined (tablet) heading and cloth band Pieced, block-printed lining. Pieced black ground, mostly wool but with some cotton at the top. Polychrome silk embroidery in chain stitch. Silk/cotton ikat binding at the top edge. Nine medaillions, mostly red. The embroidery is presently hand stitched to a fabric covered mount; the verso is not visible. Mounted and stiched through white flannel on a black wool covered strainer.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655260

View License

Pieced fringe with warp-twined (tablet) heading and cloth band Pieced, block-printed lining. Pieced black ground, mostly wool but with some cotton at the top. Polychrome silk embroidery in chain stitch. Silk/cotton ikat binding at the top edge. Nine medaillions, mostly red. The embroidery is presently hand stitched to a fabric covered mount; the verso is not visible. Mounted and stiched through white flannel on a black wool covered strainer.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More