https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655314
Staffordshire-style dog's head; black muzzle; red ears; gold collar with black chain; coin slot at top of head; shiny glaze…
Staffordshire-style dog's head; black muzzle; red ears; gold collar with black chain; coin slot at top of head; shiny glaze finish. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

