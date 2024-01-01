rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655323
Rare black-ground thanka features the ferocious protective deity Vajrabhairava locked in cosmic embrace with his sakti, or female counterpart; he tramples birds, animals, demons and Hindu deities underfoot; his thirty-two secondary hands radiate around him, holding attributes; he wears garlands of severed human heads, skulls, and a five-skull tiara; central figures encircled by manifestations of the guardian Mahakala.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655323

View License

