https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655328
pea-green glaze over high relief carving of a woman's head in profile; flower on L, thistle on R; "SCOT", incorporated into design. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655328

View License

