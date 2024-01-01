Buddha, bronze seated figure in attitude of contemplation, also known as the Mudra, or position of 'calling the earth to witness'. The green bronze pedestal is in two tiers; the upper one shows lotus leaves in relief beneath a beaded rim, and the lower, (broken at right side) with ovoid indentations, some of them perforated. The ears are weighted but unadorned. The hair is short, in spiky curls and the usnisa had indentation to hold flame, which is missing. The eyes are enameled, proving the figure to be a late piece.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
