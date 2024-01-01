rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655330
Erastus Dow Palmer, 'Pair of Reliefs, Morning and Evening Stars', marble relief, United States XIX c. (One of a pair with 89.124.2). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7655330

View License

