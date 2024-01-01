rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655356
Lamentation over the dead Christ. Pietà. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lamentation over the dead Christ. Pietà. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655356

View License

Lamentation over the dead Christ. Pietà. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More