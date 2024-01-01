rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655360
incised decoration of dragon pursuing flaming pearl and 2 dragons on bottom; glazed decoration of 4 peaches in purple, green…
incised decoration of dragon pursuing flaming pearl and 2 dragons on bottom; glazed decoration of 4 peaches in purple, green and yellow with flowers on bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655360

View License

