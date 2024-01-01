rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655389
dark blue body with short knotted blue fringe on two sides; overall embroidery in geometric patterns in a variety of techniques; green, tan, brown, white and blue. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655389

View License

