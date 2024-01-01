https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655389Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textdark blue body with short knotted blue fringe on two sides; overall embroidery in geometric patterns in a variety of techniques; green, tan, brown, white and blue. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655389View LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 796 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2323 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4972 x 3300 px | 300 dpiFree Downloaddark blue body with short knotted blue fringe on two sides; overall embroidery in geometric patterns in a variety of techniques; green, tan, brown, white and blue. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More