https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655405Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textfragment of a larger tapestry, much wider and probably slightly higher; warp undyed wool, 6-8 ends per cm.; weft dyed wool and silk, 20-40 ends per cm.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655405View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 591 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 946 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadfragment of a larger tapestry, much wider and probably slightly higher; warp undyed wool, 6-8 ends per cm.; weft dyed wool and silk, 20-40 ends per cm.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More