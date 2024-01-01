https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655412Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textnude Eve holding a piece of fruit near PL shoulder; looking toward a snake in ULC; grazing stag in back. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655412View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 836 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2440 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2676 x 3839 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadnude Eve holding a piece of fruit near PL shoulder; looking toward a snake in ULC; grazing stag in back. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More