https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655460Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand embroidered on white background; multicolored flowers, butterflies and birds; tassles around the four selvedges.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655460View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1134 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3276 x 3468 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHand embroidered on white background; multicolored flowers, butterflies and birds; tassles around the four selvedges.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More