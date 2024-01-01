From the series The Medallion Months. The Month of September, symbolized by a vintage scene depicted in an oval medallion of which the frame carries the twelve signs of the zodiac alternated with pairs of classic female figures each holding an hour glass. In the upper spandrels Semele and Jupiter; in the lower spandrels a pair of lovers and a peasant cutting gapes. Elaborate border of fruits and figures outlined by guilloche band. Well preserved, colors fresh. This tapestry one of a set of twelve months of which seven pieces are known to exist. Materials warp undyed wool, 7-8½ ends per cm., weft dyed wool and silk, 22-120 ends per cm.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here