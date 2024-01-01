rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655483
Icon: The Archangel Michael Blessing the Martyred Saints Florus and Laurus of Dalmatia. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Icon: The Archangel Michael Blessing the Martyred Saints Florus and Laurus of Dalmatia. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655483

View License

Icon: The Archangel Michael Blessing the Martyred Saints Florus and Laurus of Dalmatia. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More