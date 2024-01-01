https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655496Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Upper Part of a Door Panel. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655496View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 890 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2595 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4872 x 3612 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Upper Part of a Door Panel. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More