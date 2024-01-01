https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655604Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textcassone panels; P. Cornelius Scipio Africanus Major storming New Carthage.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655604View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 354 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1034 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6876 x 2031 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadcassone panels; P. Cornelius Scipio Africanus Major storming New Carthage.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More