Fatimid dynasty; text from chapter six of the Koran. Vertical parchment Koran pages with seven lines of Maghribi (North…
Fatimid dynasty; text from chapter six of the Koran. Vertical parchment Koran pages with seven lines of Maghribi (North African-Spanish) version of Neshki. Black ink for consonants and diacritical marks. The text starts on the side with the shaped decoration; the first word is Sura 6, middle left starts with the middle of verse 151 ( ) and ends toward the end of verse 152 ( ) on the reverse. The interlaced decoration marks the end of a single verse, and the decoration the end of a fifth verse (145). The two pages in between are missing (verses 146-151). Two other leaves of this manuscript are in the Freer Gallery of Art (Nos. 29.68 and 29.69); they contain sections of Sura 5.; two sheets of parchment with text on recto and verso on each.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

