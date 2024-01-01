Bowl, shallow; of red earhtenware, glazed and decorated on upper side only; cream-colored ground. Center decoration large burnt umber bird, crudely outlined in brown; green beak ad tail feathers. Border consists of brown dots of uneven size, crudely applied. Low foot. From Amol. Strong resemblance to bowl in Sam Lewisohn Collection, N.Y.C., shown in Illustrated London News, Jan. 10,1931, P.63. Low foot, unglazed.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
