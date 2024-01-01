rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655613
Bowl, shallow; of red earhtenware, glazed and decorated on upper side only; cream-colored ground. Center decoration large…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bowl, shallow; of red earhtenware, glazed and decorated on upper side only; cream-colored ground. Center decoration large burnt umber bird, crudely outlined in brown; green beak ad tail feathers. Border consists of brown dots of uneven size, crudely applied. Low foot. From Amol. Strong resemblance to bowl in Sam Lewisohn Collection, N.Y.C., shown in Illustrated London News, Jan. 10,1931, P.63. Low foot, unglazed.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655613

View License

Bowl, shallow; of red earhtenware, glazed and decorated on upper side only; cream-colored ground. Center decoration large burnt umber bird, crudely outlined in brown; green beak ad tail feathers. Border consists of brown dots of uneven size, crudely applied. Low foot. From Amol. Strong resemblance to bowl in Sam Lewisohn Collection, N.Y.C., shown in Illustrated London News, Jan. 10,1931, P.63. Low foot, unglazed.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More