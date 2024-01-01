https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655614Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVase, glazed green- four small handles. White earthenware. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655614View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1066 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2665 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadVase, glazed green- four small handles. White earthenware. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More