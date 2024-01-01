https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655635Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBowl, Celadon ware, soft gray green glaze decorated inside with medallion surrounded by three others. Three medallions on the outside.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655635View LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5862 x 4187 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBowl, Celadon ware, soft gray green glaze decorated inside with medallion surrounded by three others. Three medallions on the outside.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More