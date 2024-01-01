rawpixel
large square green and grey jade seal with cross-shaped faceted handle; handle has hole through top for hanging/storage and…
large square green and grey jade seal with cross-shaped faceted handle; handle has hole through top for hanging/storage and character carved into top. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7655664

