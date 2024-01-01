https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655676Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextModel of a building with a sloping, ribbed roof, 4 columns on a small porch and 3 pairs of removable functional doors. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655676View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1052 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3068 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3966 x 3476 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadModel of a building with a sloping, ribbed roof, 4 columns on a small porch and 3 pairs of removable functional doors. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More