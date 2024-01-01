Imperial 12-symbol robe of coral colored k'ossu with nine 5-clawed dragons in gold. In the ground, in addition to the twelve symbols(note that constellation and [double happiness(?)] have been almost cut away with altering) - loose clouds, long life characters, bats with the double peach, and taoist symbols in shades of blue, green, red, pink, yellow and olive green. Conventional border of straight-edged slanting stripes; tight, regularly grouped clouds (cf. 42.8.21 for very similar arrangement) shallow area of rolling waves and spray in which appear Buddhist emblems. Below border on sleeve a strip of coral colored twilled silk, lengthened by a narrow band of same. Cuffs and collar band of dark blue k'ossu in body design. Edging of blue and gold brocade. Note embroidered dragon's eyes and painted details in border. Robe slit front and back and lined with pale ecru damask with design of long-life character medallions.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here