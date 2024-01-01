https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655683Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBizarre brocade work in ivory satin with green and red floral decoration; silk, gold, and silver threads. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655683View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 797 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2323 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3378 x 5089 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBizarre brocade work in ivory satin with green and red floral decoration; silk, gold, and silver threads. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More