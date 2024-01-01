https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655735Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVase/lid, ceramic-porcelain, English, XVIIIc (56.25.6.2) garniture of 5 vases; NO DIMS ON CAT. CARDS. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655735View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 909 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2272 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadVase/lid, ceramic-porcelain, English, XVIIIc (56.25.6.2) garniture of 5 vases; NO DIMS ON CAT. CARDS. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More