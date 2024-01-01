rawpixel
Vase/lid, ceramic-porcelain, English, XVIIIc (56.25.6.2) garniture of 5 vases; NO DIMS ON CAT. CARDS. Original from the…
Vase/lid, ceramic-porcelain, English, XVIIIc (56.25.6.2) garniture of 5 vases; NO DIMS ON CAT. CARDS. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

