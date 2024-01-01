https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655791Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhistler caricature Publisher: Vanity Fair, London, Jan. 12, 1878. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655791View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1924 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1924 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1924 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1924 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1965 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2481 x 4420 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWhistler caricature Publisher: Vanity Fair, London, Jan. 12, 1878. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More