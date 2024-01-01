https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655797Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textceramic bowl, small round foot; blue glaze overall with one purple splash at interior side, darker glaze at rim, unglazed foot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655797View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 941 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2744 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5031 x 3944 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadceramic bowl, small round foot; blue glaze overall with one purple splash at interior side, darker glaze at rim, unglazed foot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More