https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
ceramic bowl, small round foot; blue glaze overall with one purple splash at interior side, darker glaze at rim, unglazed foot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655797

View License

