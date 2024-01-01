rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655801
cylindrical shaped, with 4 segments separated by raised rings; stylized, heavily abstracted bird designs with scrolls…
cylindrical shaped, with 4 segments separated by raised rings; stylized, heavily abstracted bird designs with scrolls, circles and lines. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

7655801

