https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655809Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textbinding: mottled calf, gilt tooled with a green panel on spine lettered: CAPRICH DE GOYA; endpapers: contemporary Spanish marbled papers. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655809View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 909 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2652 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3388 x 4471 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadbinding: mottled calf, gilt tooled with a green panel on spine lettered: CAPRICH DE GOYA; endpapers: contemporary Spanish marbled papers. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More