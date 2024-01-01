https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655862Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHoliday Traditions, Charleston Dining Room Six lobed rim with gadrooned border and crest.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655862View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4311 x 4311 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHoliday Traditions, Charleston Dining Room Six lobed rim with gadrooned border and crest.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More