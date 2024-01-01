rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655866
pair of cups, white glass painted in enamel with sprays of flowers. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

pair of cups, white glass painted in enamel with sprays of flowers. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655866

View License

pair of cups, white glass painted in enamel with sprays of flowers. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More