https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655867Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textsmall beaker, purple glass painted in enamel with a red bird, a white heart and two floral sprays. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655867View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1125 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2444 x 2606 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadsmall beaker, purple glass painted in enamel with a red bird, a white heart and two floral sprays. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More