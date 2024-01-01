rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Large head with wide flattened brow and painted face. The enormous, thin nose, ears, and pointed chin are in full relief. The mouth is a narrow slit with black lips; the almond shaped eyes and thin eyebrows are painted. A triangular area, extending from beneath the eyes to the chin on each side of the nose, is painted red. Cheeks edged with black paint, possibly representing a beard. Wavy vertical lines of black on back of skull represent hair, as does the line of black across the forehead. The figure wears a brick red skullcap. Surface highly burnished. The size of this example makes it an important one. Schoeler says: early Nazca--MWS.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

ID : 
7655903

