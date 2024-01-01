https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655913Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textfalling partially draped figures; falling angel at left; clouds at bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655913View LicenseJPEGPoster JPEG 3508 x 4975 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3617 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3521 x 4993 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadfalling partially draped figures; falling angel at left; clouds at bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More